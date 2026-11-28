Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.93 and traded as high as $288.32. Garmin shares last traded at $287.46, with a volume of 238,558 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete Research initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Garmin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $315.29.

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Garmin Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.86. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $41,892,000 after purchasing an additional 76,996 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Garmin by 153.8% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 36.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,801,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures and markets navigation, communications and information devices and related applications. Its products serve consumers and businesses in the fitness, outdoor recreation, aviation, marine and automotive original-equipment markets. The company's offerings include wearable fitness devices, smartwatches, GPS navigation products, avionics and flight-display systems, marine electronics and technology integrated into vehicles. Garmin sells its products worldwide through retailers, distributors, original-equipment manufacturers and direct channels.

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