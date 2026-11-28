Shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.63 and traded as high as $27.79. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 128,214 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLIBK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $993.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -0.86.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3750 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLIBK. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the company's stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group by 630.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group by 2,965.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group NASDAQ: GLIBK was a tracking stock associated with GCI Liberty's GCI Group, rather than a separate operating business. The group's principal business was GCI, an Alaska-based telecommunications provider serving residential, business, government and educational customers. GCI offered wireless and wireline communications, broadband internet, video, voice and data services. Its network and services served communities across Alaska, including areas where telecommunications infrastructure can be challenging to build and maintain.

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