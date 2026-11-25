GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $12.4850, with a volume of 84,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.78 million. GDS had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 30.70%.

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Trending Headlines about GDS

These are some of the GDS headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: On a non-GAAP basis, GDS reported break-even EPS, which beat one published estimate by $0.19. Revenue was $474.3 million; estimates varied, with one source showing a modest beat. Seeking Alpha earnings report

On a non-GAAP basis, GDS reported break-even EPS, which beat one published estimate by $0.19. Revenue was $474.3 million; estimates varied, with one source showing a modest beat. Neutral Sentiment: GDS gave 2026 revenue guidance of $1.9 billion, in line with consensus, offering no clear change to expectations. GDS third-quarter results

GDS gave 2026 revenue guidance of $1.9 billion, in line with consensus, offering no clear change to expectations. Negative Sentiment: The reported quarterly EPS of ($0.01) missed the cited $1.31 consensus estimate by $1.32. That sharp shortfall may weigh on shares, despite revenue of $474.3 million exceeding another estimate of $471.78 million. MarketBeat earnings report

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GDS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GDS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carrhae Capital LLP increased its stake in GDS by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 3,300,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,177,301 shares of the company's stock worth $87,723,000 after buying an additional 442,414 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 640.6% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 780,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,466,000 after buying an additional 675,531 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,988,000. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,498,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company's stock.

GDS Stock Down 11.1%

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company's 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited is a data center developer and operator that provides facilities and services for businesses with substantial computing and data-storage needs. Its offerings include data center space, power and cooling infrastructure, colocation, and related managed services and connectivity. The company serves cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications providers, and other enterprises. Its data centers are designed to support customers' critical IT systems and connect them with network and cloud providers.

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