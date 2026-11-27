GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.0440. Approximately 953,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,305,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GDS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GDS

GDS Stock Down 4.4%

The business's 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.47.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.62 million. GDS had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Defiance ETFs LLC increased its position in GDS by 10.8% during the third quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 98,214 shares of the company's stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GDS by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its position in GDS by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12,225 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited is a data center developer and operator that provides facilities and services for businesses with substantial computing and data-storage needs. Its offerings include data center space, power and cooling infrastructure, colocation, and related managed services and connectivity. The company serves cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications providers, and other enterprises. Its data centers are designed to support customers' critical IT systems and connect them with network and cloud providers.

Further Reading

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