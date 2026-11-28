Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $4.82. Gerdau shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 19,075,017 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gerdau from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gerdau from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gerdau from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Gerdau from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.65.

View Our Latest Report on Gerdau

Gerdau Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Gerdau's previous quarterly dividend of $0.0448. Gerdau's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Transactions at Gerdau

In other news, Chairman Claudio Johannpeter sold 85,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $422,898.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rafael Lopes sold 51,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $263,662.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,500.91. This represents a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Gerdau during the third quarter worth approximately $145,390,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,663,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,842,847 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $51,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 11,393.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,222,623 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at about $38,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company's stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau S.A. is a Brazilian steel producer whose history dates to 1901, when the company began as a nail factory in Porto Alegre. Headquartered in São Paulo, it has grown into an international steelmaking and metals-recycling company. The company produces long steel products, including reinforcing bar, structural shapes and wire rod, as well as specialty steel used in industrial and manufacturing applications. Its operations also include steel scrap recycling and iron ore mining. Gerdau serves customers in Brazil, North America and other Latin American markets.

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