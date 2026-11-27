Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday. 629,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 308,113 shares. The stock last traded at $20.6850 and had previously closed at $18.65.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of GH Research from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GH Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GH Research from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on GHRS

GH Research Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.31.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,571,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 245.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,328 shares of the company's stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 128,110 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 46.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,298 shares of the company's stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GH Research

GH Research plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland, and its research centers on mebufotenin, also known as 5-MeO-DMT. Its lead investigational candidate, GH001, is an inhaled formulation being studied for treatment-resistant depression. GH Research is also developing other mebufotenin-based candidates and delivery approaches. These treatments remain investigational and are not approved for general use.

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