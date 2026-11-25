Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and traded as high as $44.39. Global Industrial shares last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 111,412 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIC. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Global Industrial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Freedom Broker assumed coverage on shares of Global Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GIC

Global Industrial Stock Up 1.3%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Global Industrial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas Axmacher sold 648 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $30,715.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155,993.40. The trade was a 16.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Claudia Hughes sold 4,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $189,074.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,603.26. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 14,208 shares of company stock worth $616,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 64.51% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIC. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Global Industrial by 21.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Global Industrial by 699.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,148 shares of the company's stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 330,866 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 145,894 shares of the company's stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company is a distributor of industrial and commercial products, serving businesses, government organizations and other institutions. The company sells through its e-commerce platform and sales teams, with operations focused on the United States and Canada. Its broad product range includes material-handling and storage equipment, tools, safety supplies, furniture, janitorial products, packaging materials and maintenance, repair and operations supplies. Products are offered under the Global Industrial brand as well as through third-party manufacturers.

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