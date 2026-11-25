GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.9570, with a volume of 127,282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on GlobalFoundries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $75.00 target price on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Stock Down 3.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. GlobalFoundries's payout ratio is 137.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ganesh Moorthy bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $93,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,140. The trade was a 83.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pradheepa Raman sold 2,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $104,740.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $104,740.35. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 6,165 shares of company stock worth $286,126 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of GlobalFoundries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,158 shares of the company's stock worth $176,737,000 after buying an additional 598,313 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,008,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,153,000 after buying an additional 188,344 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 42.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,868,297 shares of the company's stock worth $89,753,000 after acquiring an additional 555,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,571,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 87.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 971,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,559,000 after purchasing an additional 453,100 shares during the period.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures integrated circuits for customers that design their own chips. Its services include wafer fabrication, process technology development, packaging support and design enablement, helping customers bring semiconductor products to market without operating their own fabrication facilities. The company focuses on specialty technologies used in areas such as automotive electronics, communications, industrial systems, smart devices and data centers.

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