GMR Solutions Inc. (NYSE:GMRS - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and traded as high as $11.37. GMR Solutions shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 1,163,055 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of GMR Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GMR Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GMR Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of GMR Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on GMR Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Read Our Latest Report on GMRS

GMR Solutions Trading Up 7.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $736.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company's fifty day moving average price is $10.90.

GMR Solutions (NYSE:GMRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMR Solutions Inc. will post 1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

GMR Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 24th that allows the company to repurchase $75 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at GMR Solutions

In related news, CEO Nicola Loporcaro sold 1,457,102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $17,776,644.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,855,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,838,076. This trade represents a 33.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Thomas A. A Cook sold 251,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $3,072,960.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 675,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,243,369.20. This trade represents a 27.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 2,443,423 shares of company stock valued at $29,753,961 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of GMR Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMR Solutions in the second quarter valued at $49,284,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GMR Solutions during the second quarter valued at $36,817,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMR Solutions during the second quarter valued at $12,936,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GMR Solutions during the second quarter worth about $9,184,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GMR Solutions by 275.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,002 shares of the company's stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 453,552 shares during the last quarter.

GMR Solutions Company Profile

GMR Solutions Inc. is a provider of emergency medical services delivering EMS and other essential out-of-hospital care in rural and urban communities. GMR Solutions Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

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