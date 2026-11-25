GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Leerink Partners downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $2.60. Leerink Partners now has a $3.00 price target on the stock. GoodRx shares last traded at $2.5950, with a volume of 1,504,475 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GoodRx from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on GoodRx from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on GoodRx from $2.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.95.

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More GoodRx News

These are some of the GDRX news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $844 million–$850 million, well above the cited analyst consensus of $798.6 million, signaling stronger near-term expectations. Q3 beat and guidance update

The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $844 million–$850 million, well above the cited analyst consensus of $798.6 million, signaling stronger near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James cut its rating from “outperform” to “market perform.” Reports point to concerns about GoodRx’s 2027 revenue outlook, tempering the positive implications of the Q3 beat and higher 2026 guidance. Downgrade and outlook concerns

Raymond James cut its rating from “outperform” to “market perform.” Reports point to concerns about GoodRx’s 2027 revenue outlook, tempering the positive implications of the Q3 beat and higher 2026 guidance. Negative Sentiment: Law firm Block & Leviton announced an investigation into whether GoodRx misled investors; no lawsuit has been filed. The inquiry adds a legal and reputational risk overhang. Investor investigation announcement

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essential Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 375.4% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company's stock.

GoodRx Trading Down 16.5%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $858.15 million, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.66.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.33 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. operates a digital healthcare platform that helps consumers in the United States compare prescription medication prices at pharmacies. Its website and mobile app provide free price comparisons and discounts that consumers can use when paying for eligible prescriptions. The company also offers subscription services, including GoodRx Gold, and provides access to telehealth and other care services through GoodRx Care. Its platform connects consumers with pharmacies and healthcare providers, while its services for pharmaceutical companies include programs that help make medications and savings offers available to patients.

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