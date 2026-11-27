Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT - Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Friday. The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.4250. 786,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,902,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 4.1%

The business's 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $989.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm's revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,587 shares of the company's stock worth $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 717,170 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,986,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,195 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 124.0% in the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 5,573,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,952 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a global manufacturer of tires and related products and services. Founded in Akron, Ohio, in 1898, the company makes tires for passenger and light trucks, commercial vehicles, aircraft, and off-road equipment, as well as for original-equipment and replacement markets. Goodyear sells products under brands including Goodyear and Cooper. Its tire-related offerings also include retreading, vehicle and fleet services, and solutions for commercial customers. The company serves customers across markets around the world and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

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