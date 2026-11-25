Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $47.4590. Approximately 27,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 480,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.32 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,720,260 shares in the company, valued at $128,722,703.20. This represents a 5.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 484.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 514 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 112.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 471.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nykredit A S purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance is an independent insurance agency that distributes personal insurance products through a network of company-operated and franchised locations. The company works with multiple insurance carriers, helping customers compare coverage options and obtain policies. Its offerings include homeowners, automobile, flood, umbrella and other personal insurance products. Goosehead also provides technology and support services to its agents, including tools for quoting, policy management and customer service.

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