GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as low as $7.19. GrafTech International shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 236,857 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GrafTech International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GrafTech International from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GrafTech International

GrafTech International Stock Down 0.3%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $211.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $140.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.73 million. Analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -5.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GrafTech International news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,477.50. This trade represents a 178.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GrafTech International by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,378 shares of the company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrodes and petroleum needle coke, key materials used in electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking. Its electrodes conduct electricity and generate the heat needed to melt steel scrap and other metallic inputs. The company also produces needle coke, a specialized carbon material used to manufacture graphite electrodes. This vertically integrated business connects an important raw material with GrafTech's electrode manufacturing operations. GrafTech serves steel producers and other customers around the world, with manufacturing operations in North America and Europe.

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