Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.5150. Approximately 1,876,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,659,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $11.01.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,761 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 486,625 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $1,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 61.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,337,459 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $120,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,409 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 131.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, through its subsidiary Graphic Packaging International, makes fiber-based packaging for food, beverages, foodservice and other consumer products. Its offerings include folding cartons, paper cups, foodservice containers and packaging designed to group or protect products. The company also produces paperboard used in many of its packaging products and provides design and packaging services to consumer-goods companies. Its operations serve customers in North America and international markets.

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