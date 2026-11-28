Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.85 and traded as high as $15.00. Grindr shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 1,162,127 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Grindr in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Grindr in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Grindr from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRND

Grindr Stock Up 7.8%

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. Grindr had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 975.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grindr Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Zachary Katz sold 15,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $231,907.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 618,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,412,140. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director George Zage III sold 182,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $2,589,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 84,933,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,205,204,960.19. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,015,227 shares of company stock worth $29,070,583 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grindr by 77.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,881,000 after buying an additional 610,111 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Grindr in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,758,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grindr by 209.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,852 shares of the company's stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 244,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company's stock.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc. operates Grindr, a location-based social networking and dating app for the LGBTQ community. The platform lets users create profiles, discover nearby people and communicate through messaging and other in-app features. The company generates revenue primarily through paid subscriptions, which offer additional app features, and advertising. Grindr serves users in countries and territories around the world. Founded in 2009 by Joel Simkhai, Grindr became a publicly traded company in 2022. George Arison is the company's chief executive officer.

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