Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $106.92 and traded as high as $108.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $107.18, with a volume of 54,976 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. Barclays started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.00.

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.7021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 519.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 12.0% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,933 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,062 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 48,790 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,115 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, known as OMA, operates and manages a network of airports in Mexico. Its activities include airport operations, infrastructure maintenance and the provision of facilities and services for airlines, passengers and cargo users. The company's 13 airports serve cities including Monterrey, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Mazatlán, Acapulco and Ciudad Juárez. Its network connects central and northern Mexico with domestic and international destinations. In addition to aviation-related services, OMA generates business through airport commercial areas and other passenger services, such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

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