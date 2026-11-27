Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) were down 3.3% on Friday. The company traded as low as $271.80 and last traded at $272.12. 21,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 66,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.34.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from $323.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "underweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $354.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Trading Down 3.3%

The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.40). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $576.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $527.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $5.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste news, Director Anton Jose Antonio Perez bought 1,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.41 per share, with a total value of $497,643.75. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $497,643.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 30,078.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 285.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 319.8% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,040 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company's stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is an airport operator that manages and develops airports in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia. Its activities include airport operations, passenger services, facility maintenance and the management of commercial areas and concessions. In southeastern Mexico, ASUR operates nine airports, including Cancún International Airport, along with airports serving cities such as Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Cozumel. The company also operates Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and has interests in a group of airports in Colombia, including airports serving Medellín.

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