Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $24.9990, with a volume of 45,125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Get GGAL alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GGAL

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 3.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.0479 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This is a decrease from Grupo Financiero Galicia's previous monthly dividend of $0.0531. Grupo Financiero Galicia's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $68,052,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth about $47,235,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 890,348 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,157,000 after purchasing an additional 36,903 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 517,540 shares of the bank's stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 177,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,572 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia is an Argentine financial services holding company with roots in Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires, founded in 1905. The group operates primarily in Argentina through businesses serving individuals, companies and institutions. Its services include retail and commercial banking, lending, payments, insurance, investment and asset-management products, and brokerage services. The group also offers digital financial services, including through its Naranja X platform. Grupo Financiero Galicia's operations are focused on the Argentine market, where it serves customers through a combination of physical branches and digital channels.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grupo Financiero Galicia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grupo Financiero Galicia wasn't on the list.

While Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report