Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and traded as high as $9.49. Haleon shares last traded at $9.4450, with a volume of 12,883,268 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Deutsche Bank raised Haleon from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Haleon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haleon

Haleon Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,737,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,934,228 shares of the company's stock worth $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Haleon by 75.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,467,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,701,182 shares of the company's stock worth $42,409,000 after buying an additional 219,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,063,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,671,000 after purchasing an additional 238,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company's stock.

About Haleon

Haleon plc is a global consumer healthcare company that develops and sells nonprescription health products. Its portfolio spans oral health, pain relief, vitamins and supplements, respiratory health, digestive health, and therapeutic skin care. Its brands include Sensodyne, parodontax and Polident in oral care; Advil, Panadol and Voltaren for pain relief; and Centrum, Emergen-C and Theraflu in supplements and respiratory care. Haleon sells its products in markets around the world. Haleon became an independent public company in 2022 after separating from GSK.

Further Reading

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