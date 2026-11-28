Happen Bank (NASDAQ:HAPN - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and traded as high as $15.29. Happen Bank shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 630,636 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAPN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Happen Bank in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Happen Bank from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Happen Bank

Happen Bank Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Happen Bank (NASDAQ:HAPN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.09 million for the quarter. Happen Bank had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company's revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Happen Bank will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Happen Bank

In related news, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $46,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 100,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,689,625.88. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $140,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Happen Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAPN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Happen Bank by 38.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,983 shares of the company's stock worth $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 428,905 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Happen Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Happen Bank by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Happen Bank by 25.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,947,271 shares of the company's stock worth $58,341,000 after acquiring an additional 797,838 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Happen Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 216,841 shares of the company's stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company's stock.

Happen Bank Company Profile

Happen Bank, originally founded as LendingClub in 2006, is a digital bank primarily built for high-FICO, high-income borrowers that are actively managing their financial lives. The company offers products to make financial progress both fast and easy. Additionally, the company provides advanced credit underwriting, a proprietary technology platform, and a marketplace bank model intended to drive value for members, loan investors, and shareholders. Happen Bank is headquartered in San Fancisco, California.

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