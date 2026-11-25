Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.49 and traded as high as $35.57. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 1,176,094 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Harmony Biosciences from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. WBB Securities raised Harmony Biosciences to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $49.00 price target on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $268.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.05 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Kumar Budur sold 35,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $1,543,428.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $564,600.75. This trade represents a 73.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 72,406 shares of company stock worth $3,108,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,796,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the company's stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,113,418 shares of the company's stock worth $122,233,000 after purchasing an additional 573,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company's stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for people living with rare neurological diseases. The company's work centers on therapies intended to address significant unmet medical needs. Its lead product, WAKIX (pitolisant), is approved in the United States to treat excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults and pediatric patients aged 6 years and older with narcolepsy. Harmony launched WAKIX in the United States in 2019. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony primarily serves the U.S. market.

Further Reading

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