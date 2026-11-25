Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.5180, with a volume of 1,281,546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Hecla Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $394.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $340.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Hecla Mining's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Dale Andres bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $187,500. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management SA bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company is a precious-metals mining company founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. It explores for, develops and operates mines producing silver and gold, with lead and zinc recovered as byproducts at some operations. Hecla's mining operations are located in the United States and Canada, including the Greens Creek mine in Alaska, the Lucky Friday mine in Idaho, the Keno Hill silver district in Yukon and the Casa Berardi gold mine in Quebec.

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