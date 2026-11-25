Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.43 and traded as high as $87.62. Henry Schein shares last traded at $87.5530, with a volume of 1,955,001 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Henry Schein from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research set a $104.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 617 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc. is a global distributor of health care products and services, serving dental and medical practitioners, veterinary professionals, and other health care organizations. The company traces its roots to a pharmacy founded by Henry and Esther Schein in Queens, New York, in 1932. Its offerings include medical and dental supplies, equipment, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and diagnostic products. Henry Schein also provides practice-management software, technology solutions, and business services designed to help health care professionals manage their operations.

Further Reading

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