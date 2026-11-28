Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.97 and traded as high as $16.15. Hercules Capital shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 812,647 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTGC. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Hercules Capital from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm's fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $135.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a negative change from Hercules Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Hercules Capital's dividend payout ratio is 86.02%.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Alfred Fichera purchased 2,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,220.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,389.35. This trade represents a 55.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,024 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company and business development company that provides financing to venture capital-backed businesses. Its lending focuses primarily on companies in the technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors. The company offers venture debt and growth capital through products such as senior secured loans, equipment financing and working capital facilities. Its financing is designed to support businesses at different stages, including product development, expansion and other growth initiatives.

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