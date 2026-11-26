Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.3329. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.3320, with a volume of 3,498,821 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Heron Therapeutics to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Heron Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HRTX

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $37.50 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 277.36% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. Research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,503,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,779,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company's stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for patients in acute care settings, including cancer treatment and surgery. Its work includes medicines intended to prevent nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and surgery, as well as treatments for postsurgical pain. Heron's products include CINVANTI and APONVIE, injectable formulations of aprepitant used to help prevent nausea and vomiting in specified clinical settings. The company also developed ZYNRELEF, a combination of bupivacaine and meloxicam for postsurgical pain, and SUSTOL, an extended-release formulation of granisetron for chemotherapy-related nausea and vomiting.

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