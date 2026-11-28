HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.34 and traded as high as $7.52. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $7.3850, with a volume of 330,316 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPK. Weiss Ratings cut shares of HighPeak Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPK

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 3.0%

The business's 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.05.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $241.27 million. HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,188,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at about $13,154,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at about $5,426,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It focuses on acquiring, developing and operating oil and gas properties, with production that includes crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas, particularly in Howard and Borden counties. Its activities include drilling and completing wells and managing the infrastructure needed to produce and transport hydrocarbons.

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