HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.2910. Approximately 39,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 769,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of HighPeak Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HighPeak Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 3.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company's fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $900.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.05.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. HighPeak Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth $13,154,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,426,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $4,792,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,831,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 758.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 344,335 shares of the company's stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 304,220 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It focuses on acquiring, developing and operating oil and gas properties, with production that includes crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas, particularly in Howard and Borden counties. Its activities include drilling and completing wells and managing the infrastructure needed to produce and transport hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

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