Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.16. Hillman Solutions shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,173,672 shares changing hands.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Raymond James Financial lowered Hillman Solutions from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hillman Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock's 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $457.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert O. Kraft acquired 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $248,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 697,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,879,630. This represents a 5.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amanda Kitzberger sold 13,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $99,687.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at $426,698.75. This represents a 18.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $670,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 551.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,730 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,157,812 shares of the company's stock worth $64,013,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,065.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,682 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2,385.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,001 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Hillman Solutions Corp. supplies hardware products and merchandising services to retailers and other customers across North America. Its products include fasteners such as screws, nuts and bolts; keys and key-duplication systems; and builder's hardware and other home-improvement and maintenance products. The company serves customers including hardware stores, home-improvement retailers and mass merchants. Alongside its products, Hillman provides in-store merchandising, inventory-management and related services to help customers stock and sell hardware goods.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hillman Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hillman Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Hillman Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report