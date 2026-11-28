Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 717.18 and traded as high as GBX 730. Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 725, with a volume of 2,136,314 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital Group restated a "house stock" rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 790 to GBX 810 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 815 to GBX 850 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 830.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HFG

Hilton Food Group Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £652.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 717.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 591.70.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 25.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matt Osborne purchased 12,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 666 per share, for a total transaction of £79,973.28. Also, insider Mark Allen purchased 14,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 682 per share, for a total transaction of £98,890. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company's stock.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world. We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals. We also offer a range of supply chain service expertise and solutions through our investment in innovative, leading technology such as Foods Connected, Agito Group and Cellular Agriculture Ltd. We are a business of over 7,000 employees, operating from 24 technologically advanced food processing, packing and logistics facilities across 19 markets in Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.

Further Reading

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