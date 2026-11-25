Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 1,793,105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

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Key Headlines Impacting Hims & Hers Health

These are some of the HIMS headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Hims launched a testosterone-care service in the United Kingdom through its Hims brand, expanding its men’s-health offerings and international reach. The move could provide another source of growth, though its financial contribution is not yet clear. Reuters article: Hims launches testosterone treatments in the United Kingdom

Hims launched a testosterone-care service in the United Kingdom through its Hims brand, expanding its men’s-health offerings and international reach. The move could provide another source of growth, though its financial contribution is not yet clear. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen initiated coverage with a “hold” rating, signaling a wait-and-see view rather than a clear near-term catalyst. MarketBeat analyst coverage

TD Cowen initiated coverage with a “hold” rating, signaling a wait-and-see view rather than a clear near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Hims & Hers and Noom were reported to be launching peptide offerings following a policy change. Broader offerings could support growth, but the headline provides limited detail on the products’ scale or potential revenue. JD Supra article: Noom, Hims & Hers Launch Peptide Offerings

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.80.

View Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business's fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $890.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $893.13 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. Hims & Hers Health's quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, COO Michael Chi sold 14,027 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $398,226.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 456,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,964,577.40. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 6,236 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $173,734.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 304,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,476,962.20. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,041 shares of company stock worth $2,764,840. 11.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 194.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,357,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,220,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,242,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $10,380,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company's stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a consumer-focused telehealth platform that connects patients with licensed healthcare providers and offers access to treatments and wellness products. Its services include online consultations, prescription care and over-the-counter products. The company serves a range of health needs, including hair loss, sexual health, skin care, mental health and weight management. Its platform also offers primary care and other services, with offerings varying by location and individual eligibility.

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