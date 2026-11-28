Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $292.29 and traded as high as $294.81. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $295.25, with a volume of 16,569 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $295.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The savings and loans company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Hingham Institution for Savings's payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,940 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 733.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 125 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company's stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings is a Massachusetts-chartered community bank headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts. Founded in 1834, it provides banking services to individuals, businesses and organizations. The bank accepts deposits and offers residential mortgage, commercial real estate, construction and other business loans. Its operations are concentrated in eastern Massachusetts, including the Greater Boston area, with a presence in other selected markets. Hingham Institution for Savings is led by President and Chief Executive Officer Robert H. Gaughen Jr. The bank emphasizes relationship-based banking and lending alongside its deposit services.

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