Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and traded as high as $33.79. Honda Motor shares last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 814,686 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMC shares. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Honda Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Honda Motor from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Honda Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Trading Up 1.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business's 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.63). Honda Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $39.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,200,275 shares of the company's stock worth $259,129,000 after purchasing an additional 379,760 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $109,593,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honda Motor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,679 shares of the company's stock worth $102,722,000 after purchasing an additional 340,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 35.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,004,000 after acquiring an additional 691,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,834,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,917,000 after purchasing an additional 99,301 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles and power products. Its vehicle lineup includes cars, SUVs and trucks, while its motorcycle business serves commuters and recreational riders. Honda also produces products such as generators, lawn equipment and outboard motors. The company sells products and services in markets around the world. Its automotive operations include the Honda and Acura brands, and its other activities include financial services and the development of aircraft through Honda Aircraft Company.

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