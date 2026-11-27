Shares of Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HQ - Get Free Report) were up 36.1% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $11.7760. 32,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 398,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HQ

Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $505.48 million, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. (NASDAQ:HQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The quantum computing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQ. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. during the third quarter valued at $2,604,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Defiance ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company's stock.

Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. Company Profile

Horizon Quantum Holdings Ltd. is a quantum software infrastructure company focused on tools and systems that help developers build and deploy quantum applications. The company emphasizes software, algorithms, and workflow infrastructure intended to support practical quantum and hybrid quantum-classical use cases. Horizon Quantum became a public company through its business combination with dMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. (DMYY), which was formed to take a private company public through a business combination.

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