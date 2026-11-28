Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.83 and traded as high as $217.82. Howmet Aerospace shares last traded at $217.41, with a volume of 863,659 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $298.00 price target (down from $328.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $216.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,026,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,265,000 after buying an additional 253,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,194,901 shares of the company's stock worth $1,401,163,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,756,975,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the company's stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc. designs and manufactures advanced metal products used in aerospace, defense, commercial transportation and industrial applications. Its offerings include components for aircraft engines and airframes, fastening systems, forged aluminum wheels for commercial vehicles, and engineered structures. The company's products include jet-engine turbine blades and other rotating components, structural castings, titanium and nickel-based alloy parts, and fastening systems used in aircraft assembly.

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