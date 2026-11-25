HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $27.94, but opened at $29.95. HP shares last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 6,414,271 shares changing hands.

The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. HP had a negative return on equity of 947.78% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. HP's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.660-0.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS.

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HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from HP's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. HP's dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

Top HP Stories

Investors following HPQ have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: HP raised its quarterly dividend 3.3% to $0.31 per share. Full-year revenue increased 9.5%, and free cash flow rose 13.5% to $3.3 billion. Article: HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results; Announces Dividend Increase

HP raised its quarterly dividend 3.3% to $0.31 per share. Full-year revenue increased 9.5%, and free cash flow rose 13.5% to $3.3 billion. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear focused on margin deterioration: Q4 adjusted EPS fell 10.8% year over year, and non-GAAP operating margin declined to 6.2% from 8.0%. HP cited rising memory and storage costs, while Personal Systems’ operating margin dropped to 3.0% from 5.8%. Article: HP Offers ‘Prudent’ Guidance Amid Rising Memory Costs

Investors appear focused on margin deterioration: Q4 adjusted EPS fell 10.8% year over year, and non-GAAP operating margin declined to 6.2% from 8.0%. HP cited rising memory and storage costs, while Personal Systems’ operating margin dropped to 3.0% from 5.8%. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $24 from $23 but maintained an “underweight” rating, signaling continued skepticism about HPQ’s prospects.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $26.49.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HP

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,997 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $618,542.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,502.64. The trade was a 99.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 31,572 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,014,092.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,216.96. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,357,757,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $545,984,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,689,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $149,223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,172,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc. is a global technology company that develops and sells personal computing and printing products and services. Its offerings include laptops, desktop computers, workstations, displays, accessories and peripherals, as well as printers, printing supplies and related solutions for consumers, businesses and public-sector customers. The company organizes its business around Personal Systems and Printing. In addition to hardware, HP provides services and solutions such as device management and managed print services, and it offers technologies for commercial and industrial printing.

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