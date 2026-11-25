HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and traded as high as $32.05. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. HP shares last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 39,065,963 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.60 to $33.80 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $26.86.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,997 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $618,542.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,502.64. The trade was a 99.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 31,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,014,092.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,008 shares in the company, valued at $257,216.96. This trade represents a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting HP

Here are a few of the latest headlines about HPQ:

Positive Sentiment: HP reported fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.83, above the $0.74 consensus, and revenue of $16.0 billion, up 9.3% year over year and ahead of estimates. Fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.15–$3.45 also topped the roughly $3.13 consensus at its midpoint. Why HP Inc. Stock Jumped Nearly 15% Today

HP reported fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.83, above the $0.74 consensus, and revenue of $16.0 billion, up 9.3% year over year and ahead of estimates. Fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.15–$3.45 also topped the roughly $3.13 consensus at its midpoint. Positive Sentiment: AI PCs made up nearly 60% of shipments, while Personal Systems revenue grew 14%, led by a 23% increase in commercial sales. HP sees AI-driven device refreshes as a longer-term growth opportunity. HP Inc. Earnings Call Highlights AI Growth and Cost Pressures

AI PCs made up nearly 60% of shipments, while Personal Systems revenue grew 14%, led by a 23% increase in commercial sales. HP sees AI-driven device refreshes as a longer-term growth opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Margins remain under pressure: Q4 non-GAAP EPS fell 10.8% year over year, and Personal Systems’ operating margin declined to 3.0% from 5.8%. HP cited sharply higher memory and storage costs and a cautious view of demand; PC unit shipments were down 29%. HPQ Q4 Earnings Call Maps Out a PC Margin Recovery

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,357,757,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in HP by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,843,678 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $1,174,855,000 after acquiring an additional 757,961 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $545,984,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HP by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,141,451 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $473,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in HP by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,798,615 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $275,221,000 after acquiring an additional 215,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

HP Stock Up 11.5%

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 923.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. HP has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.660-0.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from HP's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. HP's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc. is a global technology company that develops and sells personal computing and printing products and services. Its offerings include laptops, desktop computers, workstations, displays, accessories and peripherals, as well as printers, printing supplies and related solutions for consumers, businesses and public-sector customers. The company organizes its business around Personal Systems and Printing. In addition to hardware, HP provides services and solutions such as device management and managed print services, and it offers technologies for commercial and industrial printing.

Further Reading

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