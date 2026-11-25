Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.5680, with a volume of 4,999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBG. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Hub Group from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "negative" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hub Group

Hub Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1250 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Hub Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nykredit A S purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,588 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company's stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management and logistics company that helps businesses move freight and manage supply chains. Its services include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, dedicated trucking, less-than-truckload shipping and managed transportation. The company combines rail and truck services with logistics capabilities, including freight planning, shipment visibility and supply chain management. Hub Group serves customers across North America and supports international freight movements through its logistics network.

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