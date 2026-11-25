Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM - Get Free Report) NYSE: HBM hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as C$22.38 and last traded at C$24.51, with a volume of 3,244,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.00.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$41.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TD raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$42.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 2.1%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM - Get Free Report) NYSE: HBM last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

In related news, Director John Edwin Frederick Armstrong acquired 10,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.45 per share, with a total value of C$250,094.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$250,094.25. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Eugene Chi-Yen Lei acquired 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,655.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 197,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$4,690,938.19. The trade was a 0.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay TSX, NYSE: HBM is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States. Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hudbay Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hudbay Minerals wasn't on the list.

While Hudbay Minerals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report