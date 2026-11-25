i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $0.9925 and last traded at $1.0150, with a volume of 5,189,086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Freedom Broker decreased their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAUX

i-80 Gold Trading Up 2.4%

The firm has a market cap of $942.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Begeman sold 19,231 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $33,461.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 827,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,595.96. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i-80 Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,653,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 341,467 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in i-80 Gold by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,883,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 877,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in i-80 Gold by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 359,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 295,016 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused mining company that explores and develops gold and other mineral deposits. Its portfolio includes the Ruby Hill, Granite Creek, McCoy-Cove and Lone Tree properties, which the company is advancing through exploration, technical studies and development work. The company's strategy centers on developing underground and open-pit deposits in established Nevada mining districts. Its projects include gold deposits as well as mineralization containing metals such as silver, lead and zinc. i-80 Gold was established in 2021 following the acquisition of Premier Gold Mines by Equinox Gold and the subsequent separation of Equinox's Nevada assets into a standalone company.

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