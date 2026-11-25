Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.5350, with a volume of 862,609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEP. Weiss Ratings cut Icahn Enterprises from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Icahn Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on IEP

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 76.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Icahn Enterprises's dividend payout ratio is currently -129.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,344,459 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 85,878 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,093 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 219,640 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a diversified holding company that invests in and operates businesses across several industries. Its activities include energy, automotive services, food packaging, real estate and home fashion, alongside its investment operations. The company conducts much of its business through subsidiaries and other controlled entities, including operations serving customers in the United States and international markets. Its roots date to 1987, when it was formed as American Real Estate Partners; it adopted the Icahn Enterprises name in 2007.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Icahn Enterprises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Icahn Enterprises wasn't on the list.

While Icahn Enterprises currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report