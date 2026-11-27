Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as low as $283.71 and last traded at $276.25. 548,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,361,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.08.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $317.00 to $310.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $293.00 target price (down from $297.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $278.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 103.35% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is 61.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Ernest Santi sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.87, for a total transaction of $17,572,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 266,333 shares in the company, valued at $78,000,945.71. This trade represents a 18.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 146,092 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,734 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,988,231 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,283,373,000 after purchasing an additional 88,260 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 18.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,398,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc. NYSE: ITW is a global diversified manufacturer founded in 1912 and headquartered in Glenview, Illinois. The company develops and sells products and equipment for industrial and commercial customers through a portfolio of specialized businesses. Its offerings include automotive components, food-service equipment, welding products, testing and measurement instruments, construction products, and specialty polymers and fluids. ITW also provides equipment and related services used in manufacturing and other industrial applications.

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