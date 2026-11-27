Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.7140. Approximately 33,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 609,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IMTX. Wall Street Zen lowered Immatics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Immatics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Immatics

Immatics Trading Down 1.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $934.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.18 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 52.54% and a negative net margin of 533.26%. On average, analysts predict that Immatics N.V. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rainer Kramer sold 22,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $138,580.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $138,580.08. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Immatics by 161.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,315,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,888,000 after buying an additional 2,667,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,312,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 126,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immatics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,004 shares of the company's stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,058,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,685,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies for cancer. Founded in Germany in 2000, the company uses its target-discovery and development platforms to identify cancer-associated targets and create therapies designed to direct the immune system against tumor cells. Its pipeline includes engineered T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell therapies, which modify a patient's T cells to recognize specific tumor targets, as well as TCR bispecific therapies designed to connect T cells with cancer cells.

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