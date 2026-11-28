Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $6.75. Immersion shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 200,233 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Immersion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immersion presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Immersion

Immersion Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $223.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Immersion had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.0750 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Immersion's dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Insider Activity at Immersion

In other Immersion news, insider Toro 18 Holdings Llc sold 105,541 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $488,654.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,101,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,482.16. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Singer purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,230,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,940.96. This represents a 1.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,919 shares of company stock valued at $814,086. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $16,527,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Immersion by 102.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,699 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 316,696 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Immersion by 35.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 567,914 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 147,527 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 549,689 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 140,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,469 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 39,924 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion is a technology company focused on haptics, the use of touch sensations to communicate information through electronic devices. Founded in 1993, the company develops and licenses technologies that let devices provide tactile feedback, such as vibrations or other sensations in response to user actions. Its haptic technologies and intellectual property are used in products including smartphones, gaming controllers, automotive interfaces, wearables and other consumer electronics. Immersion works with device makers and technology companies through licensing and related partnerships.

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