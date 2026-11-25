Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $3.93. Immuneering shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 667,368 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IMRX. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on Immuneering in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho set a $11.00 price target on Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Chardan Capital upgraded Immuneering to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Immuneering

Immuneering Trading Up 9.2%

The firm has a market cap of $253.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Immuneering Corporation will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immuneering by 530.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,011 shares of the company's stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 510,791 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Immuneering by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 150,286 shares of the company's stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the first quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 115,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines for cancer. The company uses computational biology and drug-discovery approaches to study disease patterns and identify potential therapeutic targets, with a focus on the MAPK signaling pathway, which is involved in many cancers. Its lead drug candidate, atebimetinib (IMM-1-104), is an oral investigational therapy designed to inhibit MEK proteins and disrupt MAPK signaling. Immuneering is evaluating this candidate for solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer, and is advancing additional drug candidates aimed at cancer-related pathways.

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