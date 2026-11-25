Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $8.39. Immunic shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 279,813 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMUX. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. raised shares of Immunic to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Immunic from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunic has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.71.

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Immunic Stock Up 5.8%

The stock has a market cap of $130.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Immunic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the first quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 21.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 80,724.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 143,689 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small-molecule treatments for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company's research focuses on therapies intended to address conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Its lead drug candidate, vidofludimus calcium, is being developed for multiple sclerosis. Immunic is also advancing other investigational compounds, including IMU-856, which is being studied for its potential to support intestinal barrier function in gastrointestinal diseases.

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