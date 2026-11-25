ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report) traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.4950. Approximately 4,639,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 19,648,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ImmunityBio from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ImmunityBio from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBRX

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.17. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

Insider Activity at ImmunityBio

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 81,056 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $851,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 100,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,053,244.50. This trade represents a 44.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry Simon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $268,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,777,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,861,221. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 76,000 shares of the company's stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 179,021 shares of the company's stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company's stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio is a biotechnology company that develops immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. Its research combines approaches including immune-modulating biologics, cell therapies and vaccine-based treatments, with a focus on activating the body's natural and adaptive immune responses. The company's lead product, Anktiva (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2024 for use with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) in adults with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors.

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