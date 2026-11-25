Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 10.8% on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $144.05 and last traded at $143.2990. 36,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 510,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.66.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered Impinj from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Impinj from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $196.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

Impinj Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.28 and a 200-day moving average of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Impinj news, Director Meera Rao sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.60, for a total value of $348,566.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,933,948.80. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Miron Washington sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $138,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,354 shares in the company, valued at $754,374.04. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 101,612 shares of company stock valued at $18,797,773 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,029,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 828,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,340 shares of the company's stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 24,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at $546,000.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc. develops radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology used to identify and track items. Its platform is based on RAIN RFID, a wireless technology that enables businesses to collect item-level data without requiring direct line of sight. The company's products include endpoint integrated circuits that are embedded in item tags, reader chips that capture tag data, and related systems and software. These technologies support applications such as inventory management, supply-chain visibility, asset tracking, and loss prevention across retail, logistics, healthcare, and other industries.

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