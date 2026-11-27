Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as low as $120.99 and last traded at $117.8570. Approximately 711,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,716,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.35.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on INCY. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INCY

Incyte Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.93) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Heeson sold 10,694 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,292,049.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,124.88. This trade represents a 28.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CMO Steven Stein sold 240,193 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $28,436,449.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 30,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,660,145.24. This trade represents a 88.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,139 shares of company stock valued at $30,098,844. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 518.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 1991 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. It discovers, develops and commercializes medicines, with research focused on oncology and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its products include Jakafi (ruxolitinib), used in the United States for certain blood cancers and graft-versus-host disease, and Opzelura (ruxolitinib cream), approved for certain skin conditions. Incyte also markets Monjuvi (tafasitamab) for certain patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

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