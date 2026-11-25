Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA - Get Free Report) dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $76.27 and last traded at $76.3020. 52,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 126,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.09.

Get Ingles Markets alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to MarketBeat, Ingles Markets has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets Stock Down 12.2%

The stock's 50-day moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.1650 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Ingles Markets's dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,356,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 892,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,664,000 after acquiring an additional 126,708 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 191,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company's stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets is a regional supermarket operator serving communities across the southeastern United States. Its stores sell groceries and other everyday essentials, including fresh produce, meat, dairy products, bakery items, and household goods. Many locations also offer services such as pharmacies and fuel centers. The company operates primarily in North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Its business also includes food-related operations that support its retail stores, such as a milk processing facility and a distribution center.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ingles Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ingles Markets wasn't on the list.

While Ingles Markets currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report