Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.85 and traded as high as $27.55. Ingram Micro shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 1,668,751 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

INGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ingram Micro from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INGM

Ingram Micro Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.0880 dividend. This is a boost from Ingram Micro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.0860. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ingram Micro's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 1,968,750 shares of Ingram Micro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $53,530,312.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 162,372,569 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,910,151.11. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingram Micro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ingram Micro by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,098 shares of the company's stock worth $35,982,000 after purchasing an additional 206,296 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingram Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ingram Micro by 14.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ingram Micro by 21.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,450,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,123,000 after purchasing an additional 950,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Ingram Micro by 22.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 454,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares during the period.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a global technology distributor and services provider that connects technology manufacturers with businesses and channel partners. Its customers include resellers, system integrators, managed service providers and retailers. The company distributes products and solutions across areas such as computing, networking, data centers, cybersecurity and cloud services. It also provides logistics, financing, technical support and other services that help partners sell, deploy and manage technology.

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